The 2022 Acura MDX is longer wider and less tall, creating a sporty look.

 Mark Phelan/Detroit Free Press

Acura’s off to a strong start in 2021 with a pair of appealing new vehicles. The sleek and competitively priced TLX sport sedan already breathed new life into the luxury brand’s struggling car business. A strong new version of Acura’s MDX three-row SUV builds on that, making it look like the brand’s latest reinvention may have staying power.

The new sedan and SUV share a family resemblance — particularly in their expressive and highly detailed grilles, long dash-to-axe ratio and modern, elegant interiors — that could set the stage for a resurgence by the oldest Japanese luxury brand.

Friday, January 29, 2021
Saturday, January 23, 2021