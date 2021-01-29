Acura’s off to a strong start in 2021 with a pair of appealing new vehicles. The sleek and competitively priced TLX sport sedan already breathed new life into the luxury brand’s struggling car business. A strong new version of Acura’s MDX three-row SUV builds on that, making it look like the brand’s latest reinvention may have staying power.
The new sedan and SUV share a family resemblance — particularly in their expressive and highly detailed grilles, long dash-to-axe ratio and modern, elegant interiors — that could set the stage for a resurgence by the oldest Japanese luxury brand.
