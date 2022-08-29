Tagging a bag
Matthew Strickland of Newbury tags his bag for a Spirit Airlines flight to Myrtle Beach on July 28 at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Airlines are assessing passenger and staffing levels as they prepare their fall schedules.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

CHICAGO — Ellie and Ryan Weseloh feel lucky to have escaped the worst of what the summer brought for air travelers.

They didn’t fully avoidnicoleni flight cancellations and delays. Air travel nearly wreaked havoc on a large reunion as other family members struggled to get across the country, and some eventually gave up and drove lengthy distances to the gathering, they said. But the Weselohs’ flight made it, and cancellations and delays on the other international and domestic flights the Chicago couple took this summer were kept to a minimum.

United Airlines ramp trainer Margaret McNamara, right, works with trainee Philip Brown as he signals a departing plane at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. United looks to hire hundreds more in preparation for adding service in the coming months.