Decades in the making, construction has begun on the first of three phases for the new Exit 4A off Interstate 93 in Londonderry and Derry.
On Tuesday morning, state and local officials — including Gov. Chris Sununu — gathered off Trolley Car Lane in Londonderry to officially mark the start of the project.
“I’m not going to lie, I wasn’t sure if we would ever be standing here,” Sununu said. “We’ve been talking about 4A since before I was an executive councilor. And I think even my father was governor when parts of this ramp were envisioned.”
Sununu mentioned the completion of the Interstate 93 project, which over the span of about a decade expanded the highway to four lanes in each direction.
“This exit ramp is not just an exit ramp,” the governor said. “It really opens up a whole world of economic development.”
The new interchange will be about a mile north of Exit 4.
The project aims to reduce congestion, improve safety and reduce traffic on local roads, which will promote “economic vitality” in Derry and Londonderry, said Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan
Weaver Brothers Construction Co. in Bow will complete the $45.5 million first phase. The interchange and a connector road to be called Olde Rum Trail is expected to be completed in 2024. The entire project, with upgrades to Folsom Road, Tsienneto Road and Route 102, is expected to be completed in 2026.
The project’s first phase will provide access to land owned by Pillsbury Realty Development LLC, which has the Woodmont Commons project. The company owns 629 acres on both sides of the highway. The massive development right now features stores, residences, restaurants and the 603 Brewery.
Woodmont Commons executive Michael Kettenbach said he has tenants looking to open in industrial flex space on the east side of 93.
“It is a mixed-use again,” he said. “There will be some housing component, but it is mostly industrial/commercial.”
The project includes 150 apartments right now with construction starting on another 250 units this fall. The project also includes single-family and townhouse units.
“It’s great,” he said of the groundbreaking. “It is a finalization of a 40-year trek.”
Derry Town Administrator David Caron is glad that the federal and state funding came together to make sure the project can finally come to fruition.
“It will relieve a lot of that commuter traffic off our downtown,” he said. “We are currently working on a redevelopment plan for the downtown.”
There are also areas poised for development and redevelopment because of the exit.
In all, 35 properties in Derry and Londonderry are to be acquired in their entirety as part of the Exit 4A project, according to the state Department of Transportation. Dozens of other properties are subject to partial takings.
Kelsen Brewing will have to leave its 80 N. High St. building. The owner received zoning board approval to move into the former American Legion Post 79 building at 35 W. Brook St. in Manchester, but decided not to sign a lease for that space.
Caron said the town’s economic development director is working closely with displaced businesses.
One of the most prominent properties is operated by the Salvation Army, which agreed to sell.
“We are starting to see some real progress,” Caron said.
Most of the work in Derry will be in subsequent contracts for phases 2 and 3.
The entire project is expected to cost $112 million.