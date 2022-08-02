Exit 4A groundbreaking

Gov. Chris Sununu and Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan speak to guests as a truck blurs by at Tuesday’s groundbreaking for the new Exit 4A in Londonderry.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Decades in the making, construction has begun on the first of three phases for the new Exit 4A off Interstate 93 in Londonderry and Derry.

On Tuesday morning, state and local officials — including Gov. Chris Sununu — gathered off Trolley Car Lane in Londonderry to officially mark the start of the project.

Gov. Chris Sununu and Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan look out over Interstate 93 in Londonderry after breaking ground on Exit 4A on Tuesday.
Guests gather for a ground breaking for the new Exit 4A off Interstate 93 in Londonderry on Tuesday morning.