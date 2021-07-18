After being closed to vehicles at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to create a safer walking area, Exeter town officials last week voted to reopen Swasey Parkway on July 23.
However, what the future traffic flow will look like is uncertain.
The parkway has traditionally allowed two-way traffic to use the roadway that runs through the popular park along the Squamscott River, but the select board is considering the possibility of making it a one-way.
The board plans to consult with the town’s attorney and discuss the parkway traffic again at its meeting Monday night. Closing the parkway to traffic for more than a year has generated debate about whether it should remain closed or reopen.
The closure allowed pedestrians to use the roadway and the walkway for more social distancing during the pandemic. Many people have enjoyed being able to use the roadway for recreation without worrying about traffic, but the parkway was always intended to be used by pleasure vehicles and some people want it to return to its original use.
The parkway and the town land on which it sits were a gift to Exeter from Ambrose Swasey under an agreement with the select board in 1929. Over the years, it has become one of the town’s most popular gathering spots for events and other activities.
Select board member Julie Gilman said she would like to see the parkway open up — at least partially.
“There are elder folks that want to walk in the parkway but can’t access it easily because they have to park on the street somewhere and then go to the parkway and might have trouble and need assistance walking on the unsteady ground getting there,” she said.
Selectman Niko Papakonstantis, board chairman, said he didn’t believe the town had the authority to keep the parkway closed to traffic any longer.
“I understand there are a lot of pros and cons,” he said.
Swasey Parkway Trustee Dwane Staples said he believes the select board has the power to make the parkway a one-way street based on legal advice the town received in 1997.
“Personally, I would like to see it open one way from town going out to Newfields Road,” he said.