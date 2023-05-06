AIR-TRAVEL

Travelers walk through Reagan National Airport earlier this year in Arlington, Va. 

 Graeme Sloan/Washington Post

American consumers may be pulling back in some ways - buying fewer clothes, holding on to their cars longer and waiting to upgrade cellphones - but they continue to spend on travel, willing to pay fees for early boarding, premium seating and lounge access at rates that far exceed pre-pandemic times.

This appetite for travel has been good for the industry's balance sheets. Domestic air carriers recorded $1.6 billion in net profit last year, up from a loss of $2.8 billion in 2021, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. But that demand also has highlighted the fragility of a system struggling to fill key jobs as it grapples with aging technology.

