Spirit Airlines has marked a milestone in flying out of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport for more than a year and airport officials are touting the results.
A big part of luring the ultra low-cost carrier was a $425,000 grant through the Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program and $700,000 from the airport’s Air Service Incentive Plan to support marketing the first new carrier at the airport in 17 years.
The grant program is designed to help small communities address air service and airfare issues, according to its website.
Spirit Airlines first started flying out of MHT on Oct. 7, 2021.
Airport Director Ted Kitchens offered an update on those marketing efforts before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s Special Committee on Airport Activities.
According to his presentation, Spirit Airlines has brought about $4 million in the state’s economy in the first six months of its service, which offered flights to four Florida destinations, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa. The Fort Lauderdale and Orlando flights are daily.
The money is going mostly to the travel and hospitality industry which was one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.
In the spring, the Fort Myers and Tampa flights shifted to Myrtle Beach.
The airport also brought in $700,000 in additional revenue, Kitchens said.
Spirit upgraded its daily flights to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale from Airbus A320 (182 seats) planes to A321 (228 seats) in June.
The presentation included data compiled by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, which showed the awareness of Spirit Airlines increased from 54% to 81% of people who were “somewhat aware” or “very aware.”
“We feel like the campaign has been very effective in raising awareness here in the state,” Kitchens said.
Visitors from Florida increased at the airport 43% in quarter one and two of 2022, according to the presentation.
The airport saw about 6,700 new visitors from Florida in the first six months, according to data from quarter one and two in 2019 and 2020 (pre-Spirit) and 2021 and 2022 (post-Spirit).
The number of passengers going to Florida increased 60%, Kitchens said.
Kitchens told the special committee a $350,000 match in local funds would be needed to keep a majority of the grant money received.
The local match would come from $100,000 from the economic development corporation and $250,000 for airports reserve.
Jodie Nazaka, the city’s economic development director, said the match will be a start to an overall branding and marketing campaign at the airport.
“There is always going to be a need for advertising,” she said.
“And that is top priority right now especially with JetBlue and a potential merger with Spirit Airlines. There is a potential that JetBlue may not want to stay, so we really need to promote why Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is a great asset.”
Kitchens said the state also launched a “visit New Hampshire” campaign in markets serviced by Spirit.
Kitchens said now that the data is in, the state might also be willing to spend more in promoting the airport.
In just one year, Spirit Airlines has offered 2,140 flights with 403,416 available seats based on scheduled flights, inbound and outbound.
The committee ultimately voted to support the $350,000 to match the grant.