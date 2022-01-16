Possible locations for a layover yard — a place to store trains overnight — connected to plans for a commuter rail station in downtown Manchester are to be presented to aldermen this week by city planners.
The proposed Capitol Corridor Project would restore train service from Boston, Mass. to Concord. The extension of service would include stations in downtown Manchester, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, Crown Street Park and Ride in Nashua, and South Nashua.
This week, aldermen will be asked to endorse a preferred location for a layover facility — where trains are stored between the last trip and the first trip of each day.
Efficient commuter rail operation requires that trains begin and end the day as close as possible to the end of the line,” writes Manchester senior planner Jodie Nazaka in a memo to city aldermen. “Downtown Manchester will be the end of the rail extension for the foreseeable future.”
Manchester stakeholders met with NHDOT several times to discuss the proposed Pan Am South location and additional layover site options. Pan Am South is located in the city’s Transit Oriented Development (TOD) District, near Hancock Street and Sundial Ave.
The facility will encompass approximately 4.5 acres and be 900 to 1,000 feet in length. The layover yard provides storage for 4 to 5 train sets with plug-in power to enable trains to shut down overnight.
As proposed, the Pan Am South location would be adjacent to the southeast side of the existing active rail line and on land previously used for railroad purposes.
A majority of the land is currently owned by the Boston and Maine Corporation (approximately 3.3 acres) with a portion owned by Rivers Edge Manchester, LLC (approximately 1.2 acres).
The Manchester stakeholders are asking city aldermen to endorse the Pan Am South location subject to the following conditions:
1. The layover facility must not conflict with the proposed bridge, support pier, and roadway alignment included in Manchester’s RAISE Grant projects to connect S Commercial Street and Gas Street over the railroad;
2. Manchester would have first crack at air rights over any portion of the Pan Am South site that the NHDOT might own in the future;
3. The city will work with MBTA to set limits on overnight idling of trains;
4. The city would have final review of the design and construction of sound walls to mitigate sound and lighting impacts.
NHDOT and its consultant, AECOM Technical Services Inc., held stakeholder meetings last spring to discuss a potential downtown rail station location and layover facility in Manchester as part of the design and financial planning process.
In Manchester, preliminary options included a station at Granite and Valley streets, with an 800-foot platform with partial canopy cover. In addition, Manchester would also host a layover yard to house trains overnight. In Nashua, three locations were identified — Crown Street Park and Ride, Spit Brook Road and Pheasant Lane Mall.
A station at Granite Street would be located close to downtown, Millyard and local college sites.
The Valley Street station option could further the redevelopment of the area between Granite Street and Queen City Avenue.
In August, Manchester aldermen endorsed a hybrid option that spans the two sites and can be expanded over the course of the decade. The north end of the station is accessible near Granite Street, with the south end accessible near Valley Street.