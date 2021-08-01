Options for a possible commuter rail station in downtown Manchester are to be presented to aldermen this week by city planners.
The proposed Capitol Corridor Project would restore train service from Boston, Mass. to Concord. The extension of service would include stations in downtown Manchester, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, Crown Street Park and Ride in Nashua, and South Nashua (Spit Brook Road or Pheasant Lane Mall).
NHDOT and its consultant, AECOM Technical Services Inc., held stakeholder meetings on May 25 and June 23 to discuss a potential downtown station location and layover facility in Manchester as part of the design and financial planning process.
In Manchester, preliminary options included a station at Granite and Valley streets, with an 800-foot platform with partial canopy cover. In addition, Manchester would also host a layover yard to house trains overnight. In Nashua, three locations were identified — Crown Street Park and Ride, Spit Brook Road and Pheasant Lane Mall.
A station at Granite Street would be located close to downtown, Millyard and local college sites.
The Valley Street station option could further the redevelopment of the area between Granite Street and Queen City Avenue.
Manchester senior planner Jodie Nazaka is scheduled to present aldermen this week with a new hybrid option that spans the two sites and can be expanded over the course of the decade.
In the hybrid option, the north end of the station is accessible near Granite Street, with the south end accessible near Valley Street.
“The stakeholders agreed that the proposed hybrid option locates a rail stop nearest the downtown while maintaining access at Depot Street and supports the future creation of an intermodal facility in the Valley Street area,” wrote Nazaka in a memo to aldermen ahead of this week’s preliminary presentation, scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall.
According to Nazaka, state transportation officials are looking for Manchester’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen to endorse the hybrid option before continuing to refine the proposed extension’s financial plan and design.
If the hybrid option is endorsed, the Manchester stakeholder group will reconvene to determine a preferred location for a layover facility — where trains are stored between the last trip and the first trip of each day.
The site must be large enough to accommodate four or five trains, each 900 to 1,000 feet in length, and a building for workers.
Two possible layover sites have been discussed so far — the existing rail yard between Delta Dental Stadium and the Queen City Bridge, and the Manchester Wastewater Treatment Plant, located south of Interstate 293.
Once it is determined, the preferred layover facility site will be presented to aldermen for endorsement.