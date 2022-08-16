FILE PHOTO: Boom Supersonic developing aircraft for trans-Atlantic commercial service

FILE PHOTO: The XB-1 demonstrator aircraft that Boom Supersonic is using to test more than 50 years of improvements in technology for their proposed aircraft, Overture, with which they hope to resurrect commercial supersonic air travel across the Atlantic, is seen in Centennial, Colorado, U.S., August 13, 2021. 

 ALYSON MCCLARAN/REUTERS

American Airlines agreed to buy 20 Overture jets from Boom Supersonic, gambling that a market will emerge for a new generation of sleek aircraft that can cut transatlantic travel times by half.

The world's largest airline also has an option to purchase another 40 of the gull-winged jets that Boom plans to roll out by mid-decade, the companies said Tuesday, without providing financial details. American paid a nonrefundable deposit for the initial 20 aircraft, but the specific terms will depend on a purchase agreement including future milestones that the companies haven't yet finalized.