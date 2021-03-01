MANCHESTER — American Airlines is resuming nonstop flights to Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., from the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport starting Thursday.
Before the pandemic, American operated four daily flights between the two cities. The number of flights dropped to one a day by last April before being dropped completely, according to Christina Laird, marketing and public relations specialist.
New Hampshire Department of Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan will testify at a U.S. Senate hearing Wednesday to highlight the importance of investing in roadway infrastructure projects across New Hampshire and the country.