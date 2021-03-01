American eagle jet

An American Eagle jet taxis over a bridge on its way to the runway at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport In February 2020.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE/

MANCHESTER — American Airlines is resuming nonstop flights to Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., from the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport starting Thursday.

Before the pandemic, American operated four daily flights between the two cities. The number of flights dropped to one a day by last April before being dropped completely, according to Christina Laird, marketing and public relations specialist.

Monday, March 01, 2021
Friday, February 26, 2021
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Monday, February 22, 2021