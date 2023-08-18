An all-electric Chevrolet Silverado

An all-electric Chevrolet Silverado and a 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV are on display during a preview at the Washington, D.C. Auto Show at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in January 2023 in Washington, D.C.  

 Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS

The average weight of a new vehicle sold in the U.S. last year was a whopping 4,329 pounds.

That’s over 1,000 pounds higher than the average in 1980, and up about 175 pounds in just the last three years. Essentially, more than a third of the average American car has been added in the past 40 years, a trend now exacerbated by the switch to electric models.