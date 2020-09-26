As major airlines plead with Congress to grant them a $25 billion bailout to avert tens of thousands of employee furloughs starting Oct. 1, a Portsmouth based fractional jet ownership company is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

PlaneSense was founded by George Antoniadis, who set out in 1995 to build an innovative private flight program that could provide versatile and affordable aircraft ownership for clients.

