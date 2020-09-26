Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
As major airlines plead with Congress to grant them a $25 billion bailout to avert tens of thousands of employee furloughs starting Oct. 1, a Portsmouth based fractional jet ownership company is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
PlaneSense was founded by George Antoniadis, who set out in 1995 to build an innovative private flight program that could provide versatile and affordable aircraft ownership for clients.
U.S. motorists drove 262.4 billion vehicle miles in July, 33.2 billion vehicle miles fewer than the same month a year earlier, as government lockdowns to stop the spread of coronavirus kept drivers home, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).