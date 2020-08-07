Don’t look now, but Buick is the shape of the auto industry’s future, and that shape is an SUV.
Get used to it, because as the 2021 model year hits its stride, General Motors’ oldest brand no longer has a single traditional car in its lineup.
The final piece of the puzzle arrived earlier this year in the 2020 Encore GX, an appealing small SUV sure to become Buick’s best seller in a jiffy.
The Encore GX completes a transition that began nearly a decade ago, when some farsighted exec recognized the approaching flood of SUVs as a rising tide that could lift a moribund brand. Buick bet on SUVs early and big, though it was easy to overlook in the early days when the Encore was the first and only premium subcompact SUV sold in the U.S.
There will always be customers for sedans, coupes and convertibles, but the heart of the car market has shifted to taller vehicles with decent cargo space, commanding sightlines and available all-wheel drive.
How much?
The Encore GX is bigger than the Encore that’s currently Buick’s top seller. At 171.4 inches long, it’s 3 inches longer, with more passenger and cargo space. The base drivetrain is a 137-horsepower, 1.2L turbocharged three-cylinder engine linked to a continuously variable automatic transmission. That drivetrain is available only with front-wheel drive. Prices start at $24,100.
An optional 1.3L three-cylinder turbo produces 155 hp. It’s a $395 option on front-drive models and standard on all-wheel-drive GXs, which also get a conventional nine-speed stepped automatic. The AWD package drive costs $2,000.
The Encore GX’s size and price fit neatly between the Encore and Envision in Buick’s lineup.
I tested a well-equipped FWD Encore GX Essence with the 1.3L engine and CVT. It stickered at $28,500 before options, $33,120 as tested. All prices exclude destination charges.
Encore GX prices compare well to similarly equipped models of competitors like the Audi Q3, Jeep Renegade and Lexus UX.
Driving impressions
The little 1.3L turbocharged three-cylinder delivered better performance than I expected. Acceleration was more than adequate and there’s plenty of power for fast highway cruising. My FWD model had moments of torque steer because of it generating a rather impressive 174 pound-feet of torque at just 1,600 rpm. If you prize handling, I’d recommend a test drive in an all-wheel-drive model before choosing FWD.
The fuel economy penalty for adding AWD and foregoing the fuel efficient CVT is not inconsequential. The EPA rated my FWD/CVT Encore GX 30 mph in the city, 32 on the highway and 31 combined for a projected annual fuel cost of $1,050. The AWD nine-speed scored 26/29/38 for a projected cost of $1,200 at current fuel prices.
The Encore GX’s small size and direct steering make it easy to park and maneuver.
Interior comfort, controls
The interior is roomy and quiet, with plenty of headroom, attractive vinyl upholstery and soft materials on the dash and doors. The front seat has plenty of storage cubbies and legroom. Rear legroom is acceptable, headroom in both rows is fine and there’s usable cargo space.
My test car had wireless charging, but wireless CarPlay isn’t available on the 2020 model. It’s standard equipment for 2021.
The optional technology package includes a head-up display that projects speed and other information onto a clear plastic panel that rises from the top of the instrument panel when the HUD is activated. The display is clear, but I find the costlier units that project onto the windshield more useful because they’re closer to the driver’s line of sight.
2020 Buick Encore GX at a glance
Base price: $24,100
As tested: $33,120 (excluding destination charges)
Front-wheel drive five passenger small SUV
Engine: 1.3L turbocharged three-cylinder
Output: 155 hp @ 5,600 rpm; 174 pound-feet of torque @ 1,650
Transmission: Continuously variable automatic
EPA: 30 mpg city/32 highway/31 combined
Wheelbase: 102.2 inches
Length: 171.4 inches
Width: 71.4 inches
Height: 64.1 inches
Curb weight: 3,094 pounds
Assembled in: Bupyeong, Korea.