2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport features a 182-hp engine and touch-friendly animal-free upholstery.

 Mark Phelan/Detroit Free Press/TNS

The Subaru Crosstrek didn’t leave a lot of room for improvement, but the 2021 model gets more power and better ride and handling. A new animal-free upholstery that delivers comfort and breathability also arrives to help the Crosstrek ward off a host of new competitors like the Chevrolet Trailblazer and Kia Seltos.

Competition among subcompact SUVs has grown fierce since the Crosstrek arrived as one of the class’ pioneers in 2012. Smaller than popular SUVs like the Chevrolet Equinox, Ford Escape and Honda CR-V, the Crosstrek’s high seating position and standard all-wheel drive made it a hit, paving the way for models like the Chevy Trax, Honda HR-V and Jeep Compass.

