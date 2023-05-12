BIZ-AUTO-INFINITI-REVIEW-1-MCT

The 2023 Infiniti Q50 sedan delivers 300 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.

 Drew Phillips/Infiniti/TNS

In 2023, Infiniti continues to set itself apart from its corporate sibling, Nissan, and explodes with the Q50.

The Q50, a five-seat sedan, starts at $42,000 for its entry-level model and boasts a 3.0-liter twin-turbo 6-cylinder gas engine, paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission. It delivers 300 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.