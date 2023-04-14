For the vast array of trucks in the consumer market, RAM has always been a favorite in Grasso’s Garage, as their comfort tops all manufacturers. This week, the 2023 RAM 2500 Rebel Crew Cab is back and looking for a slice of the review pie. Can their past excellence continue?
Our tester, the RAM 2500 Rebel Crew Cab 4WD, is one for the books, but that is because of the cost. Our tester came with a realistic $68,000 base price tag, but optioned up it ended at over $91,000 — unrealistic for the everyday consumer, or even construction owner, in my opinion. We have had outstanding vehicles in Grasso’s Garage, but $91K-plus for a 3/4-ton pickup is questionable.
With limited items noted as standard, the RAM 2500 Rebel had an array of upgradable options. RAM still tops the charts in appearance and comfort, and the Rebel package has even more to offer. Our 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel tester came with a 12-inch color Uconnect system — the best in the business, with many options to adjust temperature, cameras, radio, etc. Some consumers have an issue with the screen as they think its technology is slow and hard to use, but in my opinion, everything is easy to use and navigating around is clear and concise.
For an additional $7,295, the 6.7L Cummins I-6 turbocharged diesel engine is available with 370 horsepower and 850 pound-feet of torque. The 6.4L Hemi comes standard with 410 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission was also standard on the RAM 2500.
Although one of the nicest 3/4 ton trucks we have tested, I am not sure who can afford to own this truck for everyday use. Maybe for towing a large camper or even owning a construction site, this is a great option, but loaded up, it seems pricey. A $78,000 base price seems more realistic, but if it’s basic and without options, clearly the truck market is seriously on the upswing with demand at all-time highs. There is no doubt in my mind that the RAM is the most comfortable and appealing option, and for that I guess we will have to pay.