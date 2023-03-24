BIZ-AUTO-SANTACRUZ-REVIEW-YB

The 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz.

 Marc Grasso/boston herald/tns

As small trucks are becoming more popular, manufacturers are on their tippy toes trying to conquer every last consumer while packing their pickups with lots of bang for the buck.

In Grasso’s Garage this week, Hyundai delivers its new-to-market Santa Cruz. Our Limited AWD Hampton Gray tester was really an enjoyable experience. It sits low to the ground, and offers interior room comparable to its sister, the Hyundai Tucson.