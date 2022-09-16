BIZ-AUTO-CHARGER-REVIEW-1-MCT

The 2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak.

 Stellantis/TNS

It’s coming, or so the world’s governments have decreed. It’s the denouement of the internal combustion engine age, an era of Barracudas and Wildcats, Firebirds and Mustangs, Javelins and Camaros, Challengers and Chargers. So, fittingly, Stellantis celebrated “Dodge Speed Week” from Aug. 15-19, as the company revealed where it’s headed in the age of the electron even as it celebrated with the last of its fossil-fueled muscle cars.

Certainly Dodge’s future is a mix of remarkable and the mundane.