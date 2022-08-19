BIZ-AUTO-NISSAN-Z-REVIEW-1-MCT

The seventh-generation 2023 Z is scheduled to go on sale nationwide in summer 2022.

 Nissan/TNS

One of the first sports cars I rode shotgun in as a kid was the 1970 Datsun 240Z. On a race track. Red. Fat tires. Manual shifter. Inline 6-cylinder engine. Bubble headlights. Two-door fastback. Hood that went on forever. Ooooh, I loved that car. No generation of Z has measured up since.

Until now.