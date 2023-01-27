BIZ-AUTO-AUDI-REVIEW-YB

The Audi RS e-tron GT.

 Marc Grasso/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald/TNS

In Grasso’s Garage, it’s all about comfort, style and power. As you know, my avid readers also enjoy knowing about the most popular, most attractive and newest to the market vehicles that fit their needs and price category. But when it comes to EVs, readers enjoy what it’s all about to make their own decision on the future of automobiles.

This week we tested the 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT, Audi’s take-off of the Porsche Taycan. Wrapped in familiar Kemora Gray Metallic this 100% EV is a beautiful car. Similar in aesthetics to the Taycan and Porsche Panamera, the RS e-tron GT has the appearance that makes consumers do a double-take.