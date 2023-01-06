BIZ-AUTO-GENESIS-REVIEW-YB

The Genesis G70.

 Marc Grasso/Boston Herald/TNS

The past year was a good one for auto manufacturers and consumers alike, but 2023 is here!

While the consumer market seems to still be red-hot and manufacturers are pressed to produce more vehicles, Genesis continues to evolve as an economical upscale option. In Grasso’s Garage this week, we notice this evolution on a more rapid scale with more models becoming available and some getting revitalized. The 2023 Genesis G70 is the smallest sedan in the automaker’s fleet, and in my opinion it’s the most appealing.