The 2023 Honda HR-V is all-new with improved looks and an eager, Civic-based chassis.

 Henry Payne/The Detroit News/TNS

In 2023, with gas prices elevated and interest rates still rising, the cost to drive continues to go up and up. It’s a good thing, then, that Honda’s mindset has not changed. It continues to produce affordable vehicles that last a long time and meet or exceed commuters’ expectations, all while looking good.

For years, Honda has set the standard for economical and dependable sedans such as the ever-popular Civic and Accord, but now it’s making its mark in the SUV market with the HR-V. This week’s tester, the 2023 Honda HR-V AWD EX-L, a five-door commuter SUV, offers economical transportation for small families and daily commuters.