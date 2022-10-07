AUTO-KONA-REVIEW-MCT-1

The 2022 Hyundai Kona N-line replaces the Hyundai Veloster with a more practical, roomier four-door hatchback design.

 Drew Phillips/Hyundai/TNS

BMW makes an M-azing, M-asterful M3 sports sedan with gobs of horsepower, tires made from Superglue and a taut suspension. It’ll also cost you an M-azing 80 grand. For those who don’t need the full magilla, there’s the BMW M-line which offers M3-like style but without the nuclear power plant under the hood. M style without the M-egaprice.

The Hyundai Kona has decided to get in on the act.