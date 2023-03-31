BIZ-AUTO-HUMMER-EV-REVIEW-MCT

The 2023 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1.

 Jim Frenak-FPI Studios/GMC/TNS

The name Hummer is no secret in the automobile industry, but one that has gone dormant for many years. With the elimination of Hummer in the GM organization back in the 2000s, the big and brawny gas guzzler fazed itself right out of business. In 2022, that changed as GM needed to evolve something extravagant to introduce into the EV market, and the Hummer EV was born. This time under the GMC brand, the Hummer EV comes in both an SUV and pickup version.

Backed with 1,000 horsepower and 329 miles on a full charge, the Hummer EV is amazing. Three-motor performance E4WD with 11.5 KW high voltage charging module is standard in the mechanical department. It rides on 18-inch black aluminum wheels with two spares in the bed of the truck. Did I mention the crabwalk feature? Four-wheel steering with crabwalk allows you to get in tight areas when you are off-roading or just tooling around — a cool feature that only Hummer has.