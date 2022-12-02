It has been awhile since Infiniti has gotten it right, but with the recent redesign of Nissan’s Pathfinder, the Infiniti QX60 had no choice but to be good.
In Grasso’s Garage this week, it’s the upscale Pathfinder, the Infiniti QX60. Although we don’t notice a whole lot of exterior differences besides the chrome flare and larger wheels, the Infiniti QX60 offers a nicely upgraded interior.
Nissan Motor Co.’s premium brand, Infiniti, has struggled with sales over recent years, due to exclusivity and higher price points. With the QX60, we still notice a significant price premium over the Pathfinder, but consumers will recognize the upgraded interior to offset their pricing concerns. With a base price of $63,000, our QX60 Autograph tester came in Warm Titanium which was really nice. Riding on 20-inch wheels and powered by a 295 horsepower 3.5-liter V-6 engine, the QX60 produces 270 pound-feet of torque, the same motor in the Pathfinder. The nine-speed transmission was quiet as well. With up to 6,000 pounds of towing capacity, the AWD three-row SUV was really a delight to drive.
The interior was very smooth, with light tan upholstery and autograph stitching. Key features include: a 12.3-inch Infiniti InTouch infotainment system with navigation; a wireless phone charging station located properly in the center stack; Wi-Fi hotspot, and a power panoramic moonroof. The front seats offered massagers. The second row was captain’s chairs and the third row was a bench seat. An array of safety features came standard on the QX60 Autograph, such as predictive forward collision warning, forward emergency braking and high beam assist.
It’s hard to find anything bad to say about the QX60, although I feel it might be too pricey even for regular Infiniti consumers. But pricing these days is exceptionally inflated throughout the auto industry, so I am confident that Infiniti will keep the train moving with their beautifully designed QX60.