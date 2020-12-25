BIZ-AUTO-ACURA-REVIEW-2-MCT

The 2021 Acura TLX A-Spec.

 JAMES HALFACRE/Acura/TNS

For too long, Acura has purveyed perfectly bland sedans with equally bland names, a far cry from when the division was selling Legends, Vigors and Integras, sports sedans that satisfied driving enthusiasts and non-enthusiasts alike. And while the automaker has recently fielded fun-to-drive crossovers, its sedan lineup lacks the spark that was a hallmark of the brand.

With the arrival of the redesigned 2021 Acura TLX, that has finally changed, and not a moment too soon.

