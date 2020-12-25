For too long, Acura has purveyed perfectly bland sedans with equally bland names, a far cry from when the division was selling Legends, Vigors and Integras, sports sedans that satisfied driving enthusiasts and non-enthusiasts alike. And while the automaker has recently fielded fun-to-drive crossovers, its sedan lineup lacks the spark that was a hallmark of the brand.
With the arrival of the redesigned 2021 Acura TLX, that has finally changed, and not a moment too soon.
It takes an epic suspension of disbelief — and a work of fiction — to believe that Superman could change into a blue suit and red tie, throw on a pair of glasses, and everyone would mistake him for Clark Kent. Yet such things happen in real life.
Forty-five minutes behind the wheel isn’t enough for a full-fledged car review, but that’s how much time Volkswagen allowed me to spend testing out its new all-electric car, the ID.4. The company said it had only one review car available for the many interested writers in California.