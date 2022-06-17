When it comes to performance and affordability, I love a good sedan.
For manufacturers, having a good array of vehicle options in the fleet is always a priority. But having a nice bang for the buck as well as consumer interest is the sweet spot. Consider Kia. While Genesis is off doing its thing as the upscale brand of Hyundai, Kia fills the performance sedan niche with the Stinger.
A 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine leads the charge on the Stinger and one Kia should be very proud of. It’s powerful, it’s smooth and it gets up and goes with no effort. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, all 368 horsepower seem to be in full motion, making this one nicely equipped sedan. As my GT2 packaged test Stinger included all-wheel drive, I knew I was in for a fun week.
On the interior, the Stinger has the typical Kia equipment and easy-to-use infotainment. Heads-up display, SiriusXM radio and really comfortable seats align well with the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch LCD digital instrument cluster. With spacious ventilated and heated front seats and surround-view camera monitoring, the Stinger really brings a lot to the table. My test model was ultra comfortable and had the squishiest headrests ever.
On the exterior, the Stinger has similar styling to sister brand Genesis, while adding a little Italian Maserati flare. The 19-inch alloy wheels, LED multifaceted reflector headlights and LED taillights show out well, while the heated outside mirrors were nice on a brisk morning.
For Kia, performance is not typically thought of as a strong suit. But the Stinger is a great alternative to Genesis while keeping the brand alive in its ever-changing affordability category. It looks great, the colors are nice, and it delivers that low-to-the-ground, powerful sedan feel that everyone enjoyed in the past. Do I have to mention the warranty? A 10-year/100,000-mile warranty is included as Kia continues to be the No. 1 long-term brand among mass markets for dependability, according to J.D. Power.