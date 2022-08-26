BIZ-AUTO-CIVIC-REVIEW-1-MCT

The 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring.

 Honda/TNS

Honda Civic owners have been among the most loyal to their brand for many years, much like enthusiasts of Jeep and Subaru. Give them a minute and Civic folks will chatter about its reliability, fuel economy and value.

The popular compact sedan — the top seller in its segment — has been redesigned inside and out for 2022 and that is likely to bolster the loyalty. The 11th-generation Civic has a longer and sleeker body, improved handling traits and a more refined cabin with upgraded technology.