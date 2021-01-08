DORAL, Fla. — Until now, keeping up with the Joneses and their Tesla Model Y meant buying a, well, a Tesla Model Y. Or possibly the Hyundai Kona Electric Vehicle. But unless you live in a communist country, what’s so great about buying the same vehicle as everyone else? It’s like saying, “Yes, but my Trabant is newer.”
Come March, there will be another choice, the Volkswagen ID.4, the first in a series of Volkswagen EVs under the company’s new ID brand. Now, you’re probably wondering what ID stands for. In this case, it means Intelligent Design, rather than the part of your psyche that responds to basic needs and desires.
