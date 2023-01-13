BIZ-AUTO-GENESIS-REVIEW-1-MCT

The 2023 Genesis G90 is powered by a 3.5-liter double-overhead-cam twin turbocharged V6 and an eight-speed automatic transmission that generates 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque.

 Kelly Serfoss/Genesis/TNS

It’s been a long time since Hyundai introduced the 1999 Equus, its first rendition of a world-class luxury car. It would take another decade, and a couple of generations, before the vehicle reached the U.S. and another seven years until Hyundai launched its new luxury brand, Genesis, with the former Equus becoming its flagship sedan, the G90.

For 2023, Genesis is launching an all-new G90, and it’s truly a first-class interpretation of first-class mobility. Intended to compete with the Lexus LS, BMW 7 Series, Audi A8 and Mercedes-Benz S-Class in this exclusive sector of the luxury car market, the 2023 G90 is the first Hyundai luxury model that truly competes fender to fender with the world’s finest sedans.