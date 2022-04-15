Maserati. Many Americans know the name, but few know why it became renowned.
The long-lived, legendary brand won the Indianapolis 500 in 1939 and 1940. Later, in 1954 and 1957, Juan Manuel Fangio drove Maseratis to Formula One championships.
Nevertheless, if car buyers remember the brand at all, it’s for such disastrous products as the 1981 Maserati Biturbo, a car that literally went up in flames along with Maserati’s reputation. Then, there’s the Chrysler TC by Maserati, a critical dud from the late 1980s: The less said about it, the better.
The man responsible for such atrocities, former owner Alejandro de Tomaso, is long gone. Since then, the brand has suffered from long periods without new product, leading it to offer discounted leases to move the metal.
But Maserati’s new corporate parent, Stellantis, has put a stop to the brand’s drift, realigning its strategy to emphasize class production, not mass production. Maserati will no longer be a bargain luxury brand with aging products. Instead, a new flow of vehicles has arrived with the MC20 supercar, which hit showrooms in December 2021.
Now comes the 2023 Maserati Grecale, the brand’s compact luxury SUV. Built to compete in a segment that accounts for one in three luxury vehicles sold in the U.S., it uses Stellantis’ Georgio architecture that also underpins the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The Grecale is a five-seat SUV with a sophisticated, adult aesthetic with a grille cribbed from the MC20. And yes, it wears triple portholes on each fender. But while the Grecale does have an overall appearance similar to that of the larger Levante SUV, it possesses a sportier, sleeker overall look.
And its overall size makes it larger than the BMW X3, against which it competes, albeit smaller than a BMW X5. That pays big dividends inside, where the new Grecale boasts best-in-class head and leg room, according to Maserati. And while the cabin is very spacious for its overall size, particularly up front, the company hasn’t provided any numbers to back up the claim.
Still, this is a sumptuous place to spend some time behind the wheel, where the aroma of sumptuously stitched leather makes for a welcoming note. Matte open-pore wood is a textural counterpoint to the dual touchscreens mounted on an angled base. The top screen is for infotainment, the bottom is for climate controls. While they are a bit busy in appearance, they prove easy to use and can run Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Thoughtfully, the system allows for two smartphones to connect to Bluetooth simultaneously, with fast response time. And you won’t believe your ears when hear the 1,200-watt, 21-speaker Sonus Faber audio system. The quality and spatial sound is very impressive, possibly the best in any car, at any price.
The touchscreens are separated by transmission buttons, which frees up space on the center console for a wireless charger, storage bins and cupholders that hold only thin travel mugs.
The Grecale comes in three trim levels: base GT, mid-level Modena, and top-of-the-line Trofeo. The first two are hybrids, the third is the high-performance model powered by the MC20’s V-6 engine. An all-electric Grecale is planned for fall 2023. The engines are Maserati’s own; the company is lessening its dependence on Ferrari-derived powerplants.
GT and Modena models are powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to a 48-volt mild hybrid system that produces 300 horsepower in the GT, and 330 horsepower in the Modena. The Trofeo is a far different animal, thanks to its 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 adapted from the MC20, and good for 530 horsepower. An eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive are standard on all models. The Grecale is fitted with different driving modes, as well as an air suspension and adaptive dampers, which are standard on the Trofeo and optional elsewhere. They significantly affect this vehicle’s character.
Having sampled both the Grecale Modena and Grecale Trofeo, I can tell you they have two different personalities suited for two very different drivers. The Trofeo is the driving enthusiasts choice, being as close you’ll come to experiencing an MC20 in a crossover body. Best of all, the rear-biased all-wheel-drive system allows for some tail wag, which ups the fun factor in corners. But should you not want it, the Grecale will just sit and grip through corners as well. It makes for the ultimate playmate.
The Modena possesses many of the same attributes but should be far easier to live with day-to-day. It’s the middle child, agile and athletic yet unobtrusive and relaxed if need be. No doubt this will be the most popular Grecale, a vehicle Maserati expects to eventually account for more than 40% of its annual sales.
The Grecale is a vehicle expertly created with the intention of being exclusive. You’ll find competitors that cost less, but that merely means you’ll find them in every driveway or parking space, and what’s luxurious about that?