The 2023 Volkswagen ID.4.

 James Lipman/Volkswagen/TNS

When the Tesla Model S debuted in 2012, its sensuous, sexy shape instantly banished the acceptability of battery electric vehicles (or BEVs) with oddball, quirky styling. After all, just because the driveline is electric, why should it wear the wardrobe of an automotive social outcast?

Thus, when General Motors released the Chevrolet Bolt BEV in 2017, its ordinary, utilitarian style landed in the market with a resounding thud.