Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
The feds are imposing tough EPA mandates for automakers to maximize fuel economy at a time when gas prices are cheaper than they were in the 1960s when adjusted for inflation. Yet given the price at the pump, is it any wonder that consumers are ignoring fuel efficiency?
That’s the case with the Hyundai Ioniq, a car offered solely as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicle. At a time when 2021 models are arriving in showrooms, Hyundai’s website is still flogging the 2020s. Overlooked by a shortsighted public, with prices starting at $23,200, this attractive five-door hatchback has some incredibly attractive numbers. But those who treasure the fast and furious over the frugal and fuel efficient will be disappointed when it’s time to mash the throttle. Since this is a hybrid, you can forget about 0-to-60 mph statistics. The numbers that matter come from the EPA: namely 55 mpg city, 54 mpg highway.
The feds are imposing tough EPA mandates for automakers to maximize fuel economy at a time when gas prices are cheaper than they were in the 1960s when adjusted for inflation. Yet given the price at the pump, is it any wonder that consumers are ignoring fuel efficiency?
CONCORD -- Nearly 70% of companies responding to a survey by the Business and Industry Association said they experienced a reduction in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the statewide chamber says.
If it’s possible to be simultaneously iconic and underappreciated, the Cadillac Escalade qualifies. The ’Slade — a nickname I despise, but hey, how many vehicles are special enough to have nicknames these days? — is the ride of choice for star athletes and celebrities, featured in music vide…