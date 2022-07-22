BIZ-AUTO-TOYOTA-REVIEW-1-MCT

The Toyota Crown returns to the U.S. for the new model year, but it’s quite different from the Avalon that it replaces.

 Bill Leigh Brewer/Toyota/TNS

If you’ve been a fan of the Toyota Avalon, you might be distressed to know that the car that started life with the internal corporate nickname the Fat Camry will motor into the history books come August. Initially an attempt to lure Detroit full-size sedan buyers — it even had a bench seat — the Avalon always attracted an, ahem, more mature buyer.

Of course, the name never helped. Maybe they shouldn’t have chosen a moniker that refers to the legendary island where King Arthur is buried. After all, this car has traditionally offered a similar dose of eternal ethereal serenity to a clientele about to face the same.