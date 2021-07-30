CHELSEA, Mich. – Ask Mark Allen, who runs Jeep design, what he finds amusing, and he’ll tell you it’s that Americans prefer sport utility vehicles and crossover utility vehicles to sedans, coupes, convertibles and station wagons.
“I was told over and over and over, and read it in magazines, that in the American market you can’t sell a five-door hatchback. That’s every CUV on the road. Take a hatchback, jack it up, put a meaty tire on it, and suddenly it’s OK,” he says.
“Look at convertibles; convertibles are dead, right?” he continues. “We sell hundreds of thousands a year; every Wrangler is a convertible.”
Need proof? Manhattan is one of the Jeep Wrangler’s biggest markets.
Regardless, Americans are convinced that station wagons with 8 inches of ground clearance and all-wheel drive are the ideal form of transportation in 2021. And that’s what makes the redesigned Jeep Grand Cherokee the perfect vehicle.
For 2021, the Grand Cherokee will be offered as a two-row or longer three-row model, the latter known as the Grand Cherokee L. Jeep added the three-row model and 15 inches in length as three-row SUVs account for the lion’s share of demand in the GC’s market segment. It also explains why it debuts ahead of its two-row companion, coming soon as a 2022 model.
Offered in Laredo, Altitude, Limited, Overland, Summit and Summit Reserve trim, the Grand Cherokee L comes with either a 293-horsepower V-6 or a 357-horsepower 5.7-liter V-8 with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear- or all-wheel drive. Towing is rated at 6,200 pounds with the V-6, 7,200 pounds with the V-8.
Three all-wheel-drive systems are offered: the Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II with a rear electronic limited-slip differential. Underpinning it all is an independent front and rear suspension with an available Quadra-Lift air suspension that lifts the vehicle a little more than 4 inches, along with electronic adaptive damping that provides a sublime combination of off-road agility and on-road driving dynamics.
As you might expect, the V-6 doesn’t match the effortless power provided by the V-8. However, most drivers will find it satisfactory, and most GCs will come with it. Fuel economy is about what you’d expect at 18 mpg city, 25 mpg highway with all-wheel drive. Rear-drive models improve those numbers by 1 mpg. A mixed driving loop returned 19 mpg. The new underpinnings deliver a far better driving experience, delivering a smooth controlled ride with minimal body lean in corners, good steering feel and response and strong braking. It’s so effortless, you may never notice this vehicle’s extra length. It’s also remarkably quieter than previous models.
But this is more than a family bus. Tromping around Jeep’s off-road proving grounds in Michigan, the Grand Cherokee easily bounded over boulders, waded through water and traversed logs with an ease you’d expect from Jeep.
But the first thing most buyers will notice is the Grand Cherokee’s updated appearance, which blends the brightwork from the Compass with a lean-forward grille that harks back to Jeep’s first three-row SUV, the Wagoneer, along with other styling nods to Jeep’s past.
“I see the Grand Cherokee as the lineage of Wagoneer,” Allen said. “This car is the one that’s always carried those little design cues.”
Inside, you’ll find there’s bountiful space, with the second row gaining two inches of legroom thanks to seats that slide forward, back and tilt, making third-row access a snap.
Of course, it’s comfort, space, technology and foul-weather capability that drive consumers to choose a Grand Cherokee, and who can blame them? This is one fine ride. Few, if any, will challenge their GC once the pavement ends, something it’s capable of mastering with ease. But it’s nice to know it’s there.