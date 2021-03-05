It may sound shallow, but great design always wins out. It is why Apple has become one of the world’s most highly valued companies, a lesson not lost on Dell and Microsoft. So, I wasn’t expecting to like the redesigned 2021 Buick Envision, if only for the fact that it is the only car currently sold in the U.S. made in China. But then it arrived, and my political animosity melted along with my heart.
Unlike the ungainly 2020 model, the 2021 Envision is a handsome crossover utility vehicle in a way not readily apparent in photos. Its flowing flanks and smartly placed creases are tautly shaped. Its compact length and width make it the perfect size for modern-day motoring, endowing it with a sporty stance and interior large enough for four people and 25.2 cubic feet of their accumulated paraphernalia. Like the vehicles against which it competes, the Envision has a turbocharged double-overhead-cam four-cylinder engine that powers the front wheels or all four. And its nine-speed transmission promised good fuel economy and ample acceleration.
It may sound shallow, but great design always wins out. It is why Apple has become one of the world’s most highly valued companies, a lesson not lost on Dell and Microsoft. So, I wasn’t expecting to like the redesigned 2021 Buick Envision, if only for the fact that it is the only car current…