AUSTIN, Texas — Popular taste is a fickle thing. One minute the world loves you, the next they never knew you existed.
The same could be said of the Toyota Corolla. This is a car that has sold more than 50 million units in 55 years. Let’s face it, whatever may happen in the world, there’s always a Corolla: affordable, sensibly styled, fuel efficient and reliable. Exciting? Occasionally, but not often. That’s not its raison d’etre.
It’s a survivor.
But as the world has gone crazy for crossovers, and sedan sales slump, Toyota is trying to maintain its franchise’s relevance. First came a revival of the Corolla hatchback, a throwback to the 1980s minus the rear-wheel drive and hotter performance. It helped, but not as much as what’s debuting now: the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross.
That’s right. A Corolla crossover.
Styled and engineered in Japan, and built in Huntsville, Ala., the Corolla Cross fits between the C-HR and RAV4 in the Toyota lineup. Surely, the C-HR’s Kabuki mask styling and cramped interior prevent it from being more popular. It’s just not mainstream enough. This is what the 2022 Corolla Cross is meant to address.
The Corolla Cross’s soft exterior form, tall roof and bold grille are far more restrained than either of the crossovers that bracket it in the lineup. Its conservative demeanor is refreshing, a welcome breath of fresh air from a company trying too hard to prove it’s sporty and relevant. Its look is exquisite French vanilla, the sort of vehicle Toyota wasn’t ashamed to produce.
Climb behind the wheel of the XLE model, and you’ll find an instrument panel cribbed from its sister ship, and this isn’t a bad thing. Feeling neither cheap nor sparse, its color and shrewd material choices conjure a premium feel. An 8-inch infotainment touchscreen (7-inch on L and LE trims) anchors the center of the instrument panel, and is placed above a simple row of climate control buttons bookended by rotary knobs. The instrument panel is covered in a synthetic material accented with simple accents that suggests extravagant modernism. This is mass market design at its finest, and feels more natural in the Corolla Cross than in the Corolla sedan.
As you’d expect, the Corolla Cross’s interior is comfortable and quiet. Front seat legroom is generous, rear seat space is adequate, and the cargo hold is generous.
When it comes time to drive, you’ll find something familiar under the hood: Toyota’s 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, rated at 169 horsepower and 150 pound-feet of torque. It’s matched to a continuously variable transmission fitted with a conventional first gear to improve performance off the line. Front-wheel drive is standard; all-wheel drive is a $1,300 premium. Towing is rated at 1,500 pounds. And it comes with the requisite driver-assistance safety systems. But there’s one more thing to consider: Front-wheel-drive models get a live rear axle, and all-wheel-drive trims get an independent rear suspension, and this makes a noticeable difference.
Opt for the front driver and you’ll find handling is decent, safely scrubbing off speed when you take on a too-challenging corner. Obviously, this is no sports car; it’s a suburban schlepper, one that’s more than up to the task. By contrast, all-wheel drive and an independent suspension transform its handling, feeling far more precise, and allowing the driver to indulge their inner Andretti. Push hard enough and the tail starts to get twitchy. Floor the pedal, and you’ll find the engine moans but there’s little power. Towing on hills would make it even worse. But for those who have driven Corollas before, this won’t come as a surprise. In fact, it might even endear the Corolla Cross to them; it will feel familiar.
The new Corolla Cross goes on sale in October, and officials are expecting demand to be strong. While they wouldn’t commit to how many they expect to sell, it wouldn’t be surprising if this version of the Corolla quickly becomes its top seller worldwide.
For those who love sedans, that may be bad news, but for the rest of us, the beat goes on.