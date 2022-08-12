BIZ-AUTO-TOYOTA-REVIEW-1-MCT

The 2023 Toyota Sequoia is a gas-electric hybrid, one of four hybrid-only models now sold by Toyota.

 Nathan Leach-Proffer/Toyota/TNS

It’s been 14 years since Toyota offered a new Toyota Sequoia. Given its long life with little change, you can be forgiven if you forgot the model even existed. But with the Land Cruiser leaving the American market, the Sequoia now takes on its role as Toyota’s largest and most capable SUV in its U.S. lineup.

Thankfully, it’s been completely redesigned for 2023, and as before, its mechanicals are borrowed from the full-size Toyota Tundra pickup. Of course, the Sequoia’s lack of change resulted from the Tundra’s lack of change in the Tundra, being as they share mechanicals. Once a new Tundra debuted, it was only a matter of time until a new Sequoia arrived.