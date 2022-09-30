BIZ-AUTO-LEXUS-REVIEW-1-MCT

The 2023 Lexus RX has a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and eight-speed automatic transmission.

 Lexus/TNS

Everyone everywhere is constantly telling you what to do. It’s a constant when growing up, and it continues once you’re older, as advertising tells you what to drink, smoke or wear. Your clergyman tells you when you’re sinful. Even your pet tells you to feed it, usually by barking or meowing.

And now, cars have joined this cantankerous chorus. Any number of them have readouts that advise you to take a break from driving, usually accompanied by a graphic of a cup of steaming coffee. But now, Lexus has gone a step further, admonishing you to sit up straight in the all-new 2023 Lexus RX, like a nagging mother. It’s hardly endearing.