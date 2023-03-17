BIZ-AUTO-VOLVO-REVIEW-YB

The 2023 Volvo S60.

 Marc Grasso/Boston Herald/TNS

As our favorite carmaker steps into the spotlight today looking for another fantastic review, it has an uphill battle on its hands: It’s not easy to exceed the high standard it’s already set. But Volvo is up to the challenge.

This week in Grasso’s Garage, it’s the S60, Volvo’s entry-level sedan. Although it’s on the smaller side, and supply has been plagued by manufacturing delays, consumer enthusiasm for the S60 is actually very high. Given its reasonable price, demand for the S60 is strong for good reason.