As our favorite carmaker steps into the spotlight today looking for another fantastic review, it has an uphill battle on its hands: It’s not easy to exceed the high standard it’s already set. But Volvo is up to the challenge.
This week in Grasso’s Garage, it’s the S60, Volvo’s entry-level sedan. Although it’s on the smaller side, and supply has been plagued by manufacturing delays, consumer enthusiasm for the S60 is actually very high. Given its reasonable price, demand for the S60 is strong for good reason.
Our tester, the Volvo S60 eAWD T8 Recharge Black Edition, was quite a sight. We took it on a ride through the Catskill Mountains in New York and really enjoyed the car’s legroom, comfort and power.
Packing a big punch, the S60 T8 Recharge comes standard with a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine providing 312 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, and an additional 143 horsepower and 228 pound-feet of torque from the all-electric motor. Combined, this is a bullet at 455 horsepower and 523 pound-feet of torque. Our S60 Recharge showed 41 miles of pure electric range when fully charged, making the grocery-getting commuter a real winner on local turf.
An array of new upgrades come standard with the S60, such as Google Interaction, Sirius XM, One Pedal Drive (which allows you to shift to hybrid mode allowing the S60 to charge itself on deceleration), five drive modes and that ever-popular Bowers and Wilkins sound resembling a Jazz Club video.
My passion for Volvo is no secret. I have been an owner for years and loved my most recent XC60. For me, the vehicle is ultra comfortable and has plenty of power. It’s got a great warranty and maintenance-included options that are fit for every consumer. Whereas in most other sedans backseat comfort no longer really exists, the S60 has revived it. In Grasso’s Garage, when power aligns with comfort, that’s a chart-topping vehicle. 2023 Volvo S60 T8 Recharge, welcome to the club.