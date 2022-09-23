BIZ-AUTO-VOLVO-REVIEW-MCT

The Volvo XC60 Recharge.

 Volvo/TNS

There’s plenty to talk about with the new Volvo XC60 Recharge T8, a plug-in hybrid. It has more horsepower for 2022, greater electric range and the promise of additional money back from the government.

But the most noticeable feature in the luxury compact crossover is, simply, its unusual drive mode.