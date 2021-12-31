The iconic Jeep Wrangler, the go-anywhere 4x4 that was born in 1941 as a U.S. military vehicle, has enlisted into today’s growing army of hybrids.
Amazingly, 80 years later, there’s a Wrangler that can be plugged in, yet climb rocks and crawl down lumpy dirt trails and do it as quietly as the nature surrounding it. Well, only for a short while with just a 21-mile electric-only range. But at least it’s an option.
The 2021 Wrangler Rubicon 4xe (that’s 4-by-e) is the first plug-in hybrid in the Wrangler regiment and it’s likely to raise some eyebrows. First, is this thing really Jeep-rugged? Can it do everything the nonhybrids do? And, second, is the 4xe a worthy hybrid? Is it “green” enough to make a difference, or is it mostly for show?
Here are the short answers. First, yes, this is a serious off-roader; The 4xe delivers everything that Jeep does best. It has plenty of power — second only to Rubicon 392 — with a combined output of 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. Few trails are too rough for its multiple 4x4 systems, 11 inches of ground clearance, steel bumpers, skid plates and locking front and rear differentials.
It can even wade through 30 inches of water with its high-mounted turbocharger and electrical components that are sealed tight, Jeep says.
In answer to question No. 2, it gets 49 mpg-e (“e” for equivalent) on electric, but just 20 mpg when operating on gas only. So you’ll need to plug in every night for optimum mileage, and remember its a mere 21 miles of electric-only range.
The 4xe, distinguished by a raised hood with “4xe” outlined in blue, matches all the usual features of the nonhybrid Wranglers. Both the fabric roof or optional hardtop and doors are easily removed, and the windshield folds down.
It also happens to be the quickest of the Wranglers, hitting 60 mph in just 6 seconds. Under the hood: a turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine good for 270 hp. It’s matched with two electric motors, one up front and one in the rear; The combined power is routed through an 8-speed automatic transmission.
On the road, the 4xe feels like any other Wrangler, for better or worse. The ride is firm so bumps and dips are transmitted to the cabin. Its boxy shape makes it susceptible to gawky handling, more lean on corners and abuse from crosswinds. But Jeep owners know all this and are OK with it. The 4xe can tow up to 3,500 pounds with a tow/electric package ($795).
The cool thing is an e-Save button that allows it to run on gas-only until you get to the trail, then run quietly on electric and listen to the birds. It won’t last long on 4WD and in off-road conditions, but it may be enough for short commutes. Expect weaker performance with only 134 hp to move the 5,300-pound beast.
Charging the 17-kWh lithium ion battery pack, which sits under the rear seats, takes about 12 hours with the standard 120v charger. Better to upgrade to the 240v Level II charger, which cuts charging time to just two hours. Small charging lights on the dash let you keep track of the progress from outside the vehicle.
Wrangler is notoriously roomy inside and it has great visibility. Audio and climate functions are controlled by knobs and buttons that are water-resistant and ready for top-down, doors-off driving. All-weather floor mats are ready for mess, too, so the cabin can be hosed down after playtime in the mud.
The 4xe comes in three trims. Besides the Rubicon at around $60K, the Sahara starts around $51K and the High Altitude around $57K.
It’s difficult to accurately forecast the fuel savings because of the low electric-only range.
But 4xe sales are off to a brisk start. Jeep folks said summer sales were far exceeding expectations.
So maybe fans of the Jeep Wave figure that, whatever the fuel savings, every drop helps.