Signage at an AutoNation car dealership in Fremont, California, on Feb. 15, 2021. 

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

AutoNation Inc., the biggest U.S. chain of car dealerships, warned that used-vehicle prices are softening as rising interest rates curb demand from more price-sensitive buyers.

The company said Thursday that third-quarter earnings rose to $6 a share excluding some items. That was below the $6.29 a share average of analysts' estimates. Revenue increased 4% to $6.67 billion, roughly in line with the average of Wall Street projections.