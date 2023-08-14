Avelo adds more Manchester flights in time for holidays By Jonathan Phelps Union Leader Staff Jon Phelps Author email Aug 14, 2023 Aug 14, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Buy Now Ground crew members prepare to unload Avelo’s inaugural flight from Raleigh-Durham to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Thomas Roy/Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save After launching service at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in June, Avelo Airlines is adding more flights to Raleigh-Durham International Airport for busy holiday travel.The carrier’s schedule includes flights on Thursdays and Sundays.Tuesday flights will be available on Nov. 21 and 28, Dec. 19 and 26 and Jan. 2. The flights will help those looking to travel around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s.The ultra low-cost carrier (think Spirit, Allegiant and Frontier) launched in 2021 with Burbank, California, as its first base. The first flight landed at MHT on June 21.Economic development officials say the flights could create strong ties with businesses in the area known as the Research Triangle. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Avelo adds more Manchester flights in time for holidays Car Talk: Remember, a dealership's first priority is not to save you money Auto review: 2023 Versa SR is a sporty means of transportation {{title}} Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesTuscan Village developer: Whole Foods to come if more apartments approvedState looks to sell historic General Sullivan Bridge structureMOMS Jericho Powersports to expand; Ya Mas Greek Taverna relocates to SalemCasino planned for former Sears at Pheasant Lane MallWildlife Sport Outfitters in Manchester up for sale; Friendly Red’s Tavern continues to expandBIA names Lifetime Achievement and New Hampshire Advantage award winnersClosing the Deal: A lesson in leadership from Taylor SwiftNH Liquor Outlets named sixth in Beverage Dynamics Top 100 Retailers AwardsAnheuser-Busch to sell craft beer brands to New York cannabis company, a sign of industry changesChristmas Tree Shops to close all stores by Aug. 12 ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.