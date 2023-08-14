Just arrived
Ground crew members prepare to unload Avelo’s inaugural flight from Raleigh-Durham to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

After launching service at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in June, Avelo Airlines is adding more flights to Raleigh-Durham International Airport for busy holiday travel.

The carrier’s schedule includes flights on Thursdays and Sundays.