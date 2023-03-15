Avelo Airlines coming to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport By Jonathan Phelps Union Leader Staff Jon Phelps Author email Mar 15, 2023 Mar 15, 2023 Updated 10 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email The Avelo aircraft is seen at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 07, 2021 in Burbank, California. Provided by Avelo Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Avelo Airlines, an ultra low-cost startup carrier, is coming to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.An announcement and more details on the new carrier will be announced at a 10 a.m. news conference at the airport.A news release for the airport indicates it will be a new nonstop destination for MHT.Avelo — which flies Boeing 737 jets — started operating in April 2021, according to its website.The news comes as Spirit Airlines arrived at MHT in October 2021, becoming the first new carrier to fly out of the airport in 17 years.This is a developing story check back here for more. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Avelo Airlines coming to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport After attack on flight attendant, former FAA special agent pushes for secondary cockpit barrier {{title}} Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesNH Business: Utah company says it will soon produce hydrogen in the North CountryHampton Beach debate: road safety vs. ocean viewsNew Business: Dunkin' options are plenty in Bedford, Portsmouth lands GreenPages new HQInn apologizes for destroying English students' passports40 Under Forty in the spotlightFriends, business allies recall Paul HollowayGM offers US employees voluntary separation programBank branches are still hiring tellers and bankers, but the jobs look different nowCongratulations to the Class of 2023Noncompete rule puts doctors, hospitals at odds Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Collections2023 40 Under Forty photos