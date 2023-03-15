Avelo Aircraft

The Avelo aircraft is seen at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 07, 2021 in Burbank, California. 

 Provided by Avelo

Avelo Airlines, an ultra low-cost startup carrier, is coming to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport with twice weekly flights to Raleigh-Durham International Airport, a new destination for MHT.

The airline, which launched in April 2021, hopes to add more flights as more planes become available for purchase. The company flies Boeing Next Generation 737 jets.