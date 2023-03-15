Avelo Airlines introduces MHT flights to Raleigh-Durham By Jonathan Phelps Union Leader Staff Jon Phelps Author email Mar 15, 2023 Mar 15, 2023 Updated 21 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email The Avelo aircraft is seen at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 07, 2021 in Burbank, California. Provided by Avelo Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Avelo Airlines, an ultra low-cost startup carrier, is coming to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport with twice weekly flights to Raleigh-Durham International Airport, a new destination for MHT.The airline, which launched in April 2021, hopes to add more flights as more planes become available for purchase. The company flies Boeing Next Generation 737 jets.The news comes as Spirit Airlines arrived at MHT in October 2021, becoming the first new carrier to fly out of the airport in 17 years.The flights will begin on June 21. The route is being offered on Thursdays and Sundays.Avelo also announced flights to Rochester, New York, and Memphis, Tennessee, out of RDU on Wednesday.Introductory one-way fares between MHT and RDU start at $39, according to a news release.Right now, Avelo serves 40 destinations across the U.S.This is a developing story check back here for more. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Canadian Pacific wins U.S. approval for $27 billion rail deal Avelo Airlines introduces MHT flights to Raleigh-Durham After attack on flight attendant, former FAA special agent pushes for secondary cockpit barrier {{title}} Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesNH Business: Utah company says it will soon produce hydrogen in the North CountryHampton Beach debate: road safety vs. ocean viewsNew Business: Dunkin' options are plenty in Bedford, Portsmouth lands GreenPages new HQInn apologizes for destroying English students' passports40 Under Forty in the spotlightFriends, business allies recall Paul HollowayGM offers US employees voluntary separation programBank branches are still hiring tellers and bankers, but the jobs look different nowCongratulations to the Class of 2023Noncompete rule puts doctors, hospitals at odds Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Collections2023 40 Under Forty photos