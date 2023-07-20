FILE PHOTO: A Delta Airlines flight descends through stormy clouds in California

A Delta Air Lines flight descends past stormy clouds as it approaches to land in San Diego on Dec. 12, 2022. 

 MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday voted to pass legislation that would raise the mandatory commercial pilot retirement age to 67 from 65 and make other aviation reforms, with the Senate now set to consider its own measure.

The vote in the Republican-led House was 351-69 to pass the bill that would reauthorize U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) aviation safety and infrastructure programs for the next five years.