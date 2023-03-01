Fuel nozzle in a car at a Chevron gas station

A fuel nozzle in a car at a Chevron gas station in Pinole, California, U.S., on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. President Joe Biden called on Congress to suspend the federal gasoline tax, a largely symbolic move by an embattled president running out of options to ease pump prices weighing on his party's political prospects.  

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

The Biden administration is advancing a fuel policy shift demanded by Midwest governors who expect it will encourage filling stations to sell higher-ethanol E15 gasoline and offer it year round.

Under the Environmental Protection Agency proposal outlined Wednesday, the change would start by the 2024 summer driving season, with effects rippling across the fuel supply chain, from refineries to filling stations.