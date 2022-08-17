US-NEWS-SURFACE-TRANSPORTATION-BOARD-APPROVES-CSX-1-MLV.jpg

A view of the CSX intermodal rail yard in West Springfield, Mass. CSX completed its purchase of New Hampshire-based Pan Am Systems in June.

 Don Treeger/The Republican/TNS

WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES - U.S. President Joe Biden's emergency board tasked with helping major freight railroads and unions end a contract negotiation stalemate proposed on Tuesday annual wage increases of between 4% and 7% through 2024, according to a report seen by Reuters.

The board also recommended in its 119-page report set to be made public as early as Wednesday a 3% retroactive increase for 2020 and 3.5% for 2021, when the rail workers did not have a contract, along with five $1,000 annual bonuses and an additional paid day off.