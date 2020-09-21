Traffic on I-93 south in Londonderry
Buy Now

Traffic moves southbound through Londonderry on Interstate 93 in October. The state has shelved plans to build a new exit in the area, citing bids that were $30 million above the state's estimated cost.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

The proposed 4A exit from Interstate 93 in the Londonderry and Derry area is on indefinite hold after the three bids received by the state Department of Transportation each came in $30 million more than the project's estimated costs.

“As a result, the Department will not be moving forward with the award of the Design-Build contract at this time,” said a release issued Friday by DOT spokeswoman Eileen Meaney.

Monday, September 21, 2020
Friday, September 18, 2020
Friday, September 11, 2020