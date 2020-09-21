Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Traffic moves southbound through Londonderry on Interstate 93 in October. The state has shelved plans to build a new exit in the area, citing bids that were $30 million above the state's estimated cost.
The proposed 4A exit from Interstate 93 in the Londonderry and Derry area is on indefinite hold after the three bids received by the state Department of Transportation each came in $30 million more than the project's estimated costs.
“As a result, the Department will not be moving forward with the award of the Design-Build contract at this time,” said a release issued Friday by DOT spokeswoman Eileen Meaney.
The proposed 4A exit from Interstate 93 in the Londonderry and Derry area is on indefinite hold after the three bids received by the state Department of Transportation each came in $30 million more than the project's estimated costs.
The Subaru Crosstrek didn’t leave a lot of room for improvement, but the 2021 model gets more power and better ride and handling. A new animal-free upholstery that delivers comfort and breathability also arrives to help the Crosstrek ward off a host of new competitors like the Chevrolet Trai…
If you’ve been on Mars for the last few years, you may be disoriented when you see what’s happened to America. No, I’m not talking about the coronavirus pandemic and urban riots; I’m talking about Buick’s lineup.